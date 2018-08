A woman was treated for smoke inhalation after firefighters tackled a fire in Belper.

The blaze on the outside of flats on New Breck Road damaged a mains gas inlet according to tweets by Derbyshire Fire Services at 9.51pm last night (Friday August 10).

East Midlands Ambulance Service attended the scene.

Firecrews from Ripley and Duffield evacuated neighbouring properties and ventilated them.