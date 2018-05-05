Woman named after fatal Eckington collision

A pedestrian who died after a collision in Eckington on Friday morning has been named.

Dorothy Wild, 61, and from Eckington, was pronounced dead at the scene after officers were called to reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a Ford Transit van on the A6135, Sheffield Road, just after 8am on Friday (May 4).

The driver of the van, a 49-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation.

Officers want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have information, particularly dash cam footage.

If you believe you have footage that may be of use please ensure you download any data and make sure it is not deleted or overwritten.

If you do have information contact police on the 101 number quoting reference 18000201995.