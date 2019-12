Derbyshire Police have confirmed that a Belper woman reported missing last week has died.

A police spokesman said: “Our officers attended a property in Belper in the early hours of this morning and sadly found missing woman Janet Lomas deceased.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and her family and the coroner have been informed.

“Thank you everyone who shared the appeal to find her.”

Janet Lomas was last seen in Belper on November 13. She was reported missing to police on December 19.