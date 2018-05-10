Woman in hospital with 'potentially serious injuries' after being hit by car in Chesterfield

A woman is in hospital with 'potentially serious injuries' after she was hit by a car in Chesterfield in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called to Holywell Street at around 4.30am after a green Vauxhall Corsa collided with the female pedestrian.

Officers said the car did not stop at the scene but a 20-year-old Chesterfield man is now in custody.

He has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving without a licence, taking a vehicle without the owner's consent and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

This afternoon, a Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said: "The woman was taken to Chesterfield Royal Hospital with potentially serious injuries.

"That is all the information we have at this stage."

Witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101, quiting reference number 61 of 10/05/18.