Woman hit by car in Chesterfield

A woman has been taken to hospital after she was hit by a car in Chesterfield in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called to Holywell Street at around 4.30am after a green Vauxhall Corsa collided with the female pedestrian.

Officers said the car did not stop at the scene but a 20-year-old Chesterfield man is now in custody.

He has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving without a licence, taking a vehicle without the owner's consent and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said the woman's condition is not currently know.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101, quiting reference number 61 of 10/05/18.