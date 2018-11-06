Woman gets a curfew after simulating sex on the back of a Derbyshire school bus

A woman who was captured on CCTV simulating sex at the back of a school bus has been given a community order with a curfew.

Chesterfield Magistrates’ Court heard on October 26 how Lisa Elizabeth Chung, 39, of Argyll Road, Ripley, admitted outraging public decency with her ex-partner on a bus at Swanwick Hall School, on The Green, at Swanwick.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Robert Carr told a previous hearing police received reports and CCTV images of Chung’s behaviour at the back of a Trent Barton bus driving through Swanwick after it had collected school children.

Mr Carr added the footage showed Chung lying on the back seat spreading her legs and stroking the walking stick of the man she was with in a suggestive way and they were kissing and cuddling.

The defendant also bounced up and down on the man’s lap while he caressed her breasts, according to Mr Carr.

Chung told police she had been on the bus with her ex-partner travelling from Ripley to Riddings and she said she had been drinking.

The court had heard Chung had been very embarrassed during her police interview and accepted her behaviour had been inappropriate.

Chung, who has a previous conviction, pleaded guilty to committing an act outraging public decency on April 26 by acting in a sexual and inappropriate way.

Defence solicitor Rob Wetton said there was no exposure and it was simply simulation and the 16 year-olds on the bus thought the couple were idiots.

Magistrates sentenced Chung to a 12 month community order with a six-month curfew and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

She must also pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Co-accused Gamel Saif Almatari, 44, of Esme Road, Birmingham, who faces a charge of outraging public decency, was due to have his case heard on November 5 but he failed to attend court.

A warrant without bail has been issued for Almatari’s arrest.