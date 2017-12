A woman who was struck by a bus in Clay Cross last week has died.

The 62-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene after the incident which happened on Thursday, November 30.

The incident took place at about 3.50pm in Eyre Street, which is just off the A61 as it passes through the town.

Roads in the area were closed for a number of hours.

A 57-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and released under investigation.