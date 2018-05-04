Woman dies after Eckington crash

Just after 8am this morning (Friday, May 5) police officers were called to a crash involving a pedestrian and Ford Transit van on the A6135, Sheffield Road in Eckington.

Paramedics were in attendance and a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the van, a 49-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.

The road was closed for several hours, but has now reopened.

Anyone with information relating to the collision is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 18000201995.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.