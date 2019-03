A woman has been cut from a car and taken to hospital after a crash in Chesterfield.

Firefighters from Chesterfield and Bolsover arrived at the scene of the smash, on Wheatbridge Road, at around 11.30am this morning (Thursday, March 21).

The collision involved two cars and the woman was trapped.

Firefighters released her from the vehicle and she was taken to hospital by East Midlands Ambulance Service.

