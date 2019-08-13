Woman arrested after man stabbed near Chesterfield

A woman has been arrested after a man was stabbed near Chesterfield last night.

Police were called to Crich Place, North Wingfield, just after 9pm on Monday to a report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived the man was located and received treatment to the stab wound by paramedics, Clay Cross Police said.

The man was then taken to hospital for further treatment to the stab wound.

A woman was arrested in the area on suspicion of causing the injury to the male.

Call Derbyshire police on 101 with any information, especially if you have CCTV that covers the area of Crich Place, quoting incident 1347 12/08/2019.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.