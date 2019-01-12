Woman and baby taken to hospital after 'serious' Long Eaton crash leaves car on its roof

A serious crash between two vehicles on Tamworth Road in Long Eaton has left one car on its roof.

A red Vauxhall Corsa failed to stop for police in the town at about 2.10pm.

It collided with a small number of vehicles during the incident, including a Mitsubishi L200 Warrior.

The collision resulted in the Corsa ending up on its roof.

A man was detained at the scene and has been taken to hospital to be checked over.

A woman and baby who were in the Corsa were also taken to hospital for checks.

No one was reported as injured in the Mitsubishi.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and there will be disruption to traffic while that continues.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident 674 of January 12.