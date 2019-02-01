Witness speaks for first time about Sports Direct worker giving birth in toilet at Shirebrook warehouse

A woman who was first on the scene when a Sports Direct warehouse worker gave birth in the toilets has spoken out for the first time.

The incident occurred on New Year's Day in 2014 when the mother, believed to be Eastern European, delivered the baby in a toilet cubicle at the Shirebrook warehouse during her shift.

And now a witness has described how the woman was worrying about getting back to work, while the baby was struggling to survive.

Newborn baby abandoned in toilets at Shirebrook warehouse



Speaking to the Daily Mail, Marguerite Severn, who was one of the first people on the scene, said: "It was the evening shift at around 8pm or 8.30pm.

"The girl was in a cubicle. She had her jeans on but there was blood all over the floor.

"We thought she was haemorrhaging. Someone noticed there was blood in the next door cubicle, and when we went in there was a baby there, too, in a sanitary bucket.

"We picked it up and one of the workers gave it mouth-to-mouth.

"But all the girl kept saying was 'I've got to go back to work, I've got to go back to work'. She had had the baby and cut the cord with a box cutter."

Police and paramedics attended the scene and the baby boy was taken to King’s Mill Hospital before being transferred to a specialist neo-natal unit in Leicester.

The mother, a woman in her 20s, also received hospital treatment.

The Daily Mail said it is believed the child is no longer in her care.

Sports Direct declined to comment.