Witness appeal after man allegedly stabbed in Chesterfield

Police are appealing for witnesses to an alleged stabbing in the Saltergate area of Chesterfield.

Derbyshire police said between 9pm and 9.30pm on Bank Holiday Monday, May 28, a 51-year-old man confronted two people on Spring Place.

An altercation took place, during which the alleged victim believed he had been punched to his right side.

He later discovered bleeding from a wound consistent with being stabbed by a sharp object.

If you have any information that could help us identify the two people involved, contact DC Jennifer Casey on 101 quoting reference 18000256426.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.