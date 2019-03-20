Witness appeal after burglary of Wingerworth home

Police are appealing for information after a home was burgled in Wingerworth.

It happened at a property on Chartwell Avenue between 6pm and 7.35pm on Tuesday, March 19.

If you have information which could help officers with their investigation, call 101 quoting reference 19000140549.