Witness appeal after burglary of Wingerworth home Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Police are appealing for information after a home was burgled in Wingerworth. It happened at a property on Chartwell Avenue between 6pm and 7.35pm on Tuesday, March 19. Wingerworth burglary. If you have information which could help officers with their investigation, call 101 quoting reference 19000140549. This is what community leaders plan to do to reduce drug related anti-social behaviour in Chesterfield town centre