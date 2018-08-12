Wirksworth’s visitors strengthen twinning links

Residents of Wirksworth welcomed visitors from twin towns in France and Germany to join in heritage-themed activities.

More than 70 people from the French town of Die and German town of Frankenau stayed with hosts in Wirksworth.

They looked at historical sites, visited Haddon Hall and tried their hand at traditional crafts such as drystone walling nd willow weaving at Derbyshire Eco Centre.

Their visit coincided with the Wirksworth Open Gardens weekend which mean they were able to see hidden gems not normally open to the public.