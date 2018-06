Music maestro Paul Heppleston was in for a surprise when he turned up to entertain at Wirksworth’s Memory Café.

He was awarded a Community Award by Wirksworth Rotary Club’s president Kath Bishell.

Paul not only provides the music for Memory Café every month, he also runs a community choir and he organises Songs of Praise at Carsington Water every other year.

Along with leading musical performance group Crossway Players Paul even finds time to be a trustee of Wellspring Church.