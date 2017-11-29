Winter on the way as Met Office issues ice warning

Winter may finally be on its way with ice forecast for Wednesday evening into Thursday morning across the country.

The Met Office has issued a Yellow warning for ice across much of Scotland including Grampian, Central, Tayside and Fife, as well as the East and North East of England, as well as the East Midlands.

Icy patches are likely to develop on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, while wintry showers will bring an additional hazard.

Higher ground can expect as much as 2 to 5 cm of snow, particularly on inland areas, with lower areas also prone to some snowfall.

Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services and drivers should proceed with caution