Wingerworth school chef in regional final

A school chef from Chesterfield will be up against the best in the region when she battles it out for a regional title.

Rose Wallace, who cooks at Deer Park Primary School, Wingerworth, will take part in the LACA East Midlands School Chef of the Year 2018 on Wednesday this week in Birmingham.

She is one of three regional finalists who will have to prepare four portions of a main course and a dessert suitable for serving to 11 year olds in school. They will have 90 minutes and a maximum spend of £1.30 is allowed for the cost of a single meal (i.e. one main course and dessert).

Rose will be making a beef casserole-filled Yorkshire pudding with vegetables and potato pyramids and raspberry jelly topped with almond panna cotta, served with an almond biscuit.

The winner from this regional heat will go on to represent the whole of the East Midlands, against nine other regional champions, in the national final on March 8, 2016.