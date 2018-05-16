Windfall for air ambulance’s night car drive

Matlock Athletic Club’s junior ladies captain Freya Lester is pictured presenting £250 to Richard Fletcher, volunteer community representative for the Derbyshire Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance.

The donation was raised when the club ran the Peak Rail Runner-v-Steam 7 miler, racing on the new section of the White Peak Loop, stretching from Rowsley to Matlock. The train completed the seven-mile journey in 57.24 minutes. Of the 124 runners taking part, 54 beat the train.

The money will go towards the air ambulance’s night car appeal which is aimed at providing critical care in the evenings when helicopters don’t fluy.

The cars will have highly trained critical paramedics onboard who effectively bring emergency hospital care to the patient – providing vital

medical intervention to them sooner. These are the things that can mean the difference between life and death.

Each car costs £69,750 to buy and kit out.

Richard Fletcher said: ““We are delighted to be presented with the cheque from Freya and Matlock Athletic Club. DLRAA relies entirely on donations from members of the public as it receives no Government or National Lottery funding, therefore support from clubs like this really is invaluable and goes a long way to helping to keep our lifesaving service operating and saving lives.”

DLRAA was formed in 2008 and has carried out more than 11,900 rescue missions and saved many lives in the process. Each rescue mission costs on average

£1,700 with DLRAA completing on average five to six missions every single day, 365 days a year.