Win family ticket to VIP launch of Chesterfield Musuem’s interactive WWI trench exhibition

Chesterfield Museum is opening it's ground-breaking interactive First Word War exhibition next month - and you could be at the VIP launch.

We've teamed up with Chesterfield Borough Council to offer a family for two adults and up to three children to attend the opening, where the winners will be among the first top experience the exhibition.

The Trench Experience exhibition takes visitors on a multi-sensory journey through a section of a trench from the First World War.

Focusing on Chesterfield men who fought in the War, the exhibition gives an insight into what life was like for soldiers serving on the front lines.

The launch, at 6pm on Thursday, October 11, marks the start of a series of events taking place across the Borough at which the community will remember all those involved in the Great War.

For your chance to attend the launch as a VIP guest, simply answer this question: What year did the First World War end?

Email your answer, along with your name and daytime telephone number to comment@derbyshiretimes.co.uk, marking the message Museum Competition in the subject line.

Closing date for entries is Friday, October 5.

Winners will need to make their own transport arrangements to and from the museum, on St Mary’s Gate, Chesterfield