Win family ticket for panto

Take a pinch of fairy-tale, add a splash of song and dance; stir in some comedy and garnish with magic.

The result is a delicious pantomime that has families flocking to Mansfield’s Palace Theatre in their thousands each Christmas.

Here at the Chad we’ve teamed up with with the Palace to offer one lucky reader the chance to win a family ticket for this year’s star-studded show, Jack and the Beanstalk.

Casualty star Rebecca Wheatley, Neighbours veteran Mark Little, Craig Ansell and Adam Moss are just some of the big names who will be taking to the stage. The lead role of Jack will be taken on by the talented Bradley Judge who fits the role perfectly.

And audiences are in for an extra treat this year as the show is mixing up the traditions of panto with modern twists with amazing 3D effects. Without giving too much away, the giant is gigantic and the traditional ghost gag will never be the same again!

For your chance to win a family ticket, all you need to do is answer the following question...

Who plays Jack in this year’s Palace Theatre pantomine, Jack and the Beanstalk?

a) Mark Little

b) Bradley Judge

c) Rebecca Wheatley

Send your answer, along with your name and contact details, on an email titled Palace panto competition, to amy.hirst@jpress.co.uk before 5pm on Sunday, December 3.

Jack and the Beanstalk runs from Saturday December 2 - Sunday, January 7. To find out more information and to book tickets call the box office on 01623 633133 or visit mansfieldpalace.co.uk.

The prize is a family ticket - two adults and two children - for the show on Friday, December 8, at 7pm. For terms and conditions see www.chad.co.uk. Normal Johnston Press competition rules apply. The editor’s decision is final. Entries close on Sunday, December 3.