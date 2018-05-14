WI members display their talents in centenary showcase

Wedding gowns and wartime uniforms were on parade at a celebration to mark the centenary of Derbyshire Federation of Women's Institutes.

Charlesworth WI danced up a storm in a dramatic performance at the showcase in the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, on Saturday.

Barlborough and Clowne WI branch displayed wedding dresses at Derbyshire federation's centenary showcase.

Linda Singleton, a trustee of the Derbyshire federation, said: "Even our chairman Chrissie Booth was seen dancing the Charleston in an item called 'Dance from 1920' by Breaston WI."

More than 500 people attended the event which included static displays by more than 40 of the county's WIs and sub-committees, highlighting the changes in life over the last 100 years, many of which have been influenced by the WI. Contraception to communications, underwear to health and medicine.

Linda added: "As always, the board of trustees was staggered by their talents, ingenuity and flair."