Whole Brampton Manor site could soon be turned into retirement village

The managing director of Brampton Manor in Chesterfield has said the entire site could soon be turned into a retirement village.

Craig Lynch confirmed the news in a statement to the Derbyshire Times on Friday.

"Plans are afoot to turn the whole of Brampton Manor into a retirement village soon and I would encourage people to come down and enjoy the bar, spa and Princes Sports Club as it moves towards its next regeneration," he said.

The news comes over a week after Princes Sports Club - which is based on the Brampton Manor site at Old Road - shut unexpectedly.

On Friday afternoon, Princes Sport Club said on Facebook it was 'preparing to re-open as soon as practicable'.

A 'forfeiture of tenancy' notice had been put up at the gym's premises.

The notice stated: "Under the conditions of the implied periodic tenancy of these premises held by the tenant, rent due has not been paid to the landlord.

"The premises have been recovered by the landlord."

The notice stated that Pudding Pie Catering (Wigley) Ltd, which is one of Mr Lynch's companies, was the landlord and Public Sector Consultants Ltd, which is owned by Stephen Prince, was the tenant.

In his statement issued to the Derbyshire Times, Mr Lynch added: "Following confirmation that I am no longer Public Sector Consultants Ltd's landlord as he has no valid lease on the premises, and the agreement of the site owners to deal with Stephen Prince directly, I am pleased to announce that I have permitted re-occupation of the sports club.

"Nobody is more delighted than me that collecting Public Sector Consultants Ltd's rent is no longer my problem.

"I would point out that this all could have been dealt with while Public Sector Consultants Ltd was in occupation if he had continued to pay rent up and this was all put in place and we could have avoided putting the staff and members through this."

In a statement published on the Princes Sports Club website and Facebook page on Wednesday night, Mr Prince said: "We have the support of the owners of the Brampton Manor site to continue operating as Princes Sports Club without caveats, absolving us of any wrong doing.

"They also confirmed that the legal advice we obtained to refrain from paying rental monies to the third party called Pudding Pie Catering (Wigley) Ltd to be a sensible course of action."

