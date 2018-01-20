White van allegedly clipped woman's arm then driver got out and swore at her

Police are investigating reports that a van clipped a woman's arm.

The woman said she was getting a child out of the back of a car on Station Road in Langley Mill, near to Shaw's Barbers, when her arm was hit by the wing mirror of a white transit van.

The vehicle's wing mirror, described as having red and yellow chevrons on the back, was knocked off and the driver stopped to pick it up.

He then allegedly swore at the woman before driving off.

The woman said she suffered pain and soreness in her arm.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident - who happened shortly before 4pm on Tuesday, January 9 - should call PC Joe Hartshorn on 101, quoting reference 18*15369, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.