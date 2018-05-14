Which town shops are in line for a Chesterfield Retail Award prize?

The shortlist has been revealed for the businesses set to battle it out in the fifth annual Chesterfield Retail Awards.

Organised by Destination Chesterfield, a total of 31 shops, stores and market stalls will be battling it out to claim at least one of 15 titles, including the coveted overall title of Retailer of the Year.

Dom Stevens, Destination Chesterfield manager, said: “The awards are a great opportunity for everyone to recognise the hard work and contributions individuals and businesses make to the town’s flourishing retail scene.”

Winners will be announced at a black-tie awards ceremony at The Winding Wheel on Wednesday, June 13. Shortlisted businesses are:

• Hair & Beauty Business of the Year – The Body Shop International; Finesse Hair, Nails & Beauty;The Therapy Lounge.

• Fashion and Footwear Retailer of the Year – sponsored by In the Works PR – Blanc & Blanc Occasions; Ingman’s; Marks & Spencer.

• Jewellery & Accessories Retailer of the Year – Adorn Jewellers of Chesterfield; Green & Benz; Libby’s.

• Home & Gifts Retailer of the Year – H&F; Karen’s One Stop Gift Shop; Olympia House Antiques and Craft Centre.

• Food & Drink Retailer of the Year – Lambs Cupcakes of Chesterfield; Northern Tea Merchants; R P Davidson Cheese Factor

• Leisure Retailer of the Year – sponsored by Peak FM – Geeks Headquarters Ltd; I Fix Tech Chesterfield; StraightCurves Creative Ltd.

• Market Hall Business of the Year – DHC Countrywear; Lambs Cupcakes of Chesterfield; Quinney’s Pet Supplies.

• Best New Store 2017/2018 – Baby to Bigger; Dotique; Urban Flamingo.

• Market Trader of the Year – sponsored by Chesterfield Borough Council – Ibbotson’s Fresh Quality Produce; Lavender Dog Shop; Rate Good Brownie Boxes.

• Independent Retailer of the Year – sponsored by Jumble Creative Design – Adorn Jewellers of Chesterfield; Ibbotson’s Fresh Quality Produce; Green and Benz.

• National Retailer of the Year – sponsored by The University of Derby – The Body Shop International; The Fragrance Shop; Specsavers.

• Excellence in Customer Service – sponsored by The Pavements Shopping Centre – Adorn Jewellers of Chesterfield; Green & Benz; Specsavers. Best Retailer in the Pavements – The Fragrance Shop; The Full Monty Barbers; Masserella’s.