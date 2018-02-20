Which Chesterfield branches of KFC are still open despite national chicken supply problems?

Three Chesterfield KFC stores are still open, despite a chicken supply problem leading to national store closures.

The fast food chain has recently teamed up with a new delivery partner, but getting fresh chicken out to the 900 restaurants across the country is proving somewhat difficult.

Finger-lickin’ chicken lovers flock to Chesterfield’s KFC

Many stores are temporarily closed, while others are operating limited menus or reduced opening hours.

But these KFC stores in Chesterfield remain open (as of 2pm on February 20):

Chesterfield, Markham Vale, Enterprise Way, Duckmanton,

Chesterfield, Chesterfield DT, Lockoford Lane

Chesterfield, Barlborough DT, Tally's End, Barlborough