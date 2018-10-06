Where you can catch up with a cop in Chesterfield next week

Derbyshire Police's Safer Neighbourhood policing teams in parts of Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire are holding a number of street meets and surgeries for residents next week.

Here are the next drop in sessions:

Tuesday, October 9:

Chesterfield Town Street Meet: 10am-3.30pm. Officers will be in the Mobile Police Station on New Square.

Thursday, October, 11:

Wingerworth and Tupton Drop-in Surgery: 9am-11am. Local residents are invited to call into Clay Cross police office, on Pilsley Road.

Coffee with a Cop in Brampton: 2.30pm-4pm. Meet your local police at Morrisons Café in Brampton.

Chesterfield Pre-match Street Meet: 6pm-7.45pm. Officers will be in the Mobile Police Station outside the Proact Stadium on Sheffield Road, for you to speak about any concerns.

Saturday, October 13:

Staveley Street Meet: 10am-2pm. Officers will be in the Mobile Police Station on the Market Place.

Sunday, October: 14:

Tapton Lock Street Meet: 1pm-4pm. Officers will be at the Bike Revival on the Chesterfield Canal, and you can catch them at Katey’s Café, Locoford Lane.

There is no need to make any appointments, just drop in on the day.

Police are also inviting people to take part in a online initiative to show officers engaging in communities by collecting photographs of officers and the people they meet.

If you want to take part please ask the officer for a picture or selfie and tag @DerbysPolice on Twitter and @derbyshireconstabulary on Instagramwith the hashtag #CopASelfie.

Not able to make the dates? You can still contact your local Safer Neighbourhood policing team by calling 101, or sending them a message online through the My Local Police pages of the website, www.derbyshire.police.uk.