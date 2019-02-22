When was the last time you checked your shed? Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Police are reminding people to check their sheds after reports of thefts. Between February 16 and 21, bikes have been stolen from a shed on Askew Way, Chesterfield. If you have any information which may assist police enquiries call 101, quoting reference 19000091212. Police car A teenager trashed his flat at a Derbyshire care home after he learned he was having to move