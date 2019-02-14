What were we doing 15 years ago - do you recognise anyone from our picture archives?

Do you recognise anyone from our archive pictures taken in February 2004?

Whitwell Brass band members holding Band for all Seasons CDs. Derbyshire Times jpimedia Buy a Photo

Martial arts winners. Derbyshire Times jpimedia Buy a Photo

School council members at Cineworld, Chesterfield. Derbyshire Times jpimedia Buy a Photo

Chesterfield recycling scheme. Derbyshire Times jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more