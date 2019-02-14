Chesterfield St Mary & All Saints covered with a dusting of snow in February 2004.

What were we doing 15 years ago - do you recognise anyone from our picture archives?

We've been having a look back through our archives to see what we were doing 15 years ago.

Do you recognise anyone from our archive pictures taken in February 2004?

Whitwell Brass band members holding Band for all Seasons CDs.
Whitwell Brass band members holding Band for all Seasons CDs.
Derbyshire Times
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Martial arts winners.
Martial arts winners.
Derbyshire Times
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
School council members at Cineworld, Chesterfield.
School council members at Cineworld, Chesterfield.
Derbyshire Times
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Chesterfield recycling scheme.
Chesterfield recycling scheme.
Derbyshire Times
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4