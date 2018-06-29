What was Harry Maguire like at school? - Chesterfield school teachers grade England World Cup star

The school holidays are approaching and Harry Maguire’s end-of-year report is ready.

But this one has not been prepared by England manager Gareth Southgate.

Harry pictured with friends after playing for England in their 6-1 win over Panama at the World Cup in Russia.

It has been compiled by his former school teachers at St Mary’s Catholic High School in Chesterfield, who have lifted the lid on the Premier League footballer.

Sue Cain, deputy headteacher at the school, said: “He was a remarkable pupil who always came in and worked very hard. He was never in any trouble and he had such a good attitude. He did everything you asked him to do and he never questioned why. He was a popular lad.”

Had things not worked out for Harry, 25, he may have been busy crunching numbers this summer rather than facing the likes of Ronaldo or Neymar at the World Cup in Russia.

“He was very capable academically,” Ms Cain said. “He got A* and A grades in his GCSEs. I think he would have gone on to study business or maths and probably have been an accountant.”

Turns out Harry was not only good at football...

Harry left the school almost 10 years ago but he has not forgotten his roots.

Now plying his trade with Leicester City, he still returns to St Mary’s regularly.

On his latest visit earlier this year, he spent the day answering questions and signing shirts.

“It was electric,” Ms Cain said. “The excitement was building but when he arrived all the kids’ faces lit up.

“We are incredibly proud of him and are so grateful that he wants to comes back to visit but we are not surprised because he is so loyal.”

While his former PE teacher at St Mary’s, Martin McKee, says Harry not only excelled at football, but was also a good middle distance runner and played table tennis and rugby.

“The one thing I always remember is the way he approached people in the right manner like not arguing with the referee,” Mr McKee said.

“He could really dominate a game from central midfield. He had an aura about him. He could dribble around everyone if he wanted to.”

Asked whether he always knew that Harry would play for England, he replied: “No, absolutely not. “Some players have that ability but you can never tell if they are going to kick on.

He is one of the most level-headed players I have come across. Nothing fazes him.”