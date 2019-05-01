What the weather will be like this weekend

Today will be mostly dry to start with spells of sunshine. Some isolated showers develop during the course of the day, although many parts will probably have a dry day.

Tonight any showers will die away during the evening leaving the rest of the night dry with clear spells.

There will be some low cloud and mist in places, especially near the coast. It will be muggy. Minimum temperature 14 °C.

Saturday will see sunny spells developing through the morning, although some low cloud and mist may persist along the coast. A few showers may develop inland during the afternoon. Dry overnight. Maximum temperature 23 °C.

It wil be dry on Sunday with periods of sunshine after early morning cloud lifts. Mostly fine and dry on Monday and Tuesday although some low cloud and mist may affect the coast.