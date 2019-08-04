Whaley Bridge resident says it's 'no surprise' part of reservoir dam collapsed as shocking images showing structure in disrepair surface

A Whaley Bridge resident has said it's 'no surprise' part of the Toddbrook Reservoir dam collapsed - as a series of images showing the structure in disrepair emerge.

The pictures were taken by the town homeowner, who wants to remain anonymous, in the weeks and months before last week's devastating floods.

"The slats that have collapsed have had plants growing between them for a long time."

Hundreds of plants can be seen growing from the earth and creeping through the concrete spillway, which partially collapsed on Thursday (August 1).

The Whaley Bridge resident says the vegetation must have caused structural damage to the dam, contributing to its downfall.

He said: "The signs have been there for years.

"Now they have collapsed and it's no great surprise.

"It seems like the dam has just been left to its own devices."

He added: "You wouldn't let your gutters get into that state let alone a dam."

Thousands of Whaley Bridge residents have been evacuated after flooding caused damage to the Toddbrook Reservoir dam on Thursday.

RAF helicopters continue to drop aggregate on the site today (Sunday, August 4), with more heavy rain expected this afternoon.

