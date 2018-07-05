Well-known Chesterfield chartered accountants celebrate winning hat-trick of awards

Chesterfield chartered accountants are celebrating after winning a hat-trick of awards at a prestigious ceremony.

Shorts’ Corporate Finance, based on Ashgate Road, walked away with the Deal of the Year up to £2.5m, Emerging Dealmaker of the Year and National/International Deal of the Year at the Insider Dealmaker Awards 2018.

The jubilant Shorts' corporate finance team celebrates success

Delighted corporate finance partner Andy Ryder said: “We are delighted to have received recognition at this year’s ceremony and winning three out of our seven nominations is a tremendous achievement.

“The awards reflect nominations put forward by the region’s deal making community and our representation this year demonstrates the strength and growth of Shorts’ Corporate Finance offering over the last few years.

“We have seen continually increasing levels of interest and activity within the acquisitions and disposals market this year, despite the general economic uncertainties and are confident that the team will therefore continue to be busy over the coming months.”

Shorts landed the Deal of the Year up to £2.5m award for the work it carried out advising long standing client, Pentag Gears Limited, on its sale to BG Engineering Limited.

It won the National/International Deal of the Year for its role in advising the sale of Delivered on Time to DHL earlier this year, while Ellie Wilcockson won the Emerging Dealmaker of the Year in recognition of her work in a variety of transactions over the past year.

In total, nine separate awards were handed out at the black-tie dinner, held at the Mercure St Paul’s Hotel in Sheffield.

The shortlists for each category were drawn up by an independent judging panel, which assessed nominations from the region’s deal making community.

n Anyone considering a corporate finance transaction can contact Andy Ryder on 0114 2671617.