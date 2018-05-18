WEEKEND WEATHER: Derbyshire set for a warm, dry weekend

The weekend is here - and it looks like it's gonna be a good one, weather wise at least!

The Met Office is forecasting a dry and sunny weekend for Derbyshire, with temperatures reaching 20C.

Saturday, when many people may be watching the Royal wedding and/or the FA Cup Final, will be a warm, dry day with highs of 19C expected between 2pm and 7pm.

And on Sunday, it's more of the same, with the temperature creeping up to 20C from 1pm to 7pm.

The good news as well is that the warm, dry weather looks set to continue into next week with sunny intervals being forecast from Monday to Thursday and top temperatures of 21C.