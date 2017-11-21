Wedding row sparked a nasty assault

A bride-to-be was attacked by her sister after they fell-out over a wedding invitation.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard last Wednesday how Jenny Clifton, 34, of The Green, Alfreton, had told her sister Rachel Swinson she would not be going to her wedding if a certain person was to be invited and this dispute led to an assault on the bride-to-be.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said the dispute resulted in bride-to-be Rachel sending offensive texts to the defendant during the day and by the evening Clifton visited her sister’s home in Alfreton and attacked her.

Mrs Haslam said: “The defendant turned up at the victim’s address and straight away punched her and dragged her to the floor and gave her punches repeatedly around her head.”

Clifton pleaded guilty to assault by beating after the incident on July 21.

John Last, defending, said the defendant stated she would not be going to the wedding next year if a “friend” of both parties who has allegedly been harassing the defendant was going to be invited. Mr Last said the sisters had gone from planning a shopping trip for bridesmaid outfits to falling out. He added the defendant could not respond to her sister’s texts because she had been working and the complainant thought she was being ignored and Clifton had visited her to stop the texts. Magistrates sentenced Clifton to an 18 month conditional discharge and ordered her to pay £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.