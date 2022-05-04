When to expect hot weather in May with Chesterfield set to bask in mini-heatwave

Hot weather is forecast for May, with temperatures set to rise over the coming weeks in Chesterfield.

By Tom Hardwick
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 3:13 pm

According to forecasters temperatures will rise to 19° on Thursday, May 5, with light cloud and a gentle breeze. This spell of good weather will continue, and the following week will see temperatures climb over 20°.

The hottest day over the next two weeks will be Friday, May 13, with Chesterfield residents set to enjoy temperatures of 23°.

The full forecast for the next 13 days can be found here:

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The weather in Chesterfield is forecast to improve over the next two weeks.

Thursday, May 5: 19°, light cloud and a gentle breeze

Friday, May 6: 17°, light cloud and a moderate breeze

Saturday, May 7: 17°, sunny intervals and a gentle breeze

Sunday, May 8: 18°, light cloud and a gentle breeze

Monday, May 9: 19°, sunny intervals and a gentle breeze

Tuesday, May 10: 19°, light cloud and a gentle breeze

Wednesday, May 11: 20°, sunny intervals and a moderate breeze

Thursday, May 12: 21°, sunny intervals and a gentle breeze

Friday, May 13: 23°, sunny intervals and a gentle breeze

Saturday, May 14: 21°, sunny intervals and a gentle breeze

Sunday, May 15: 21°, sunny intervals and a gentle breeze

Monday, May 16: 21°, sunny intervals and a gentle breeze

Tuesday, May 17 21°, sunny intervals and a moderate breeze

READ THIS: Chesterfield burglaries over three months – including one area with 50 raids

Chesterfield