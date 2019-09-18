Warm day expected in Derbyshire on Wednesday - but how does the weekend look?

Another chilly start to Wednesday (September 18) in Derbyshire will be "short-lived" as warmer temperatures arrive towards the afternoon.

Forecaster The Met Office predicts that the county will see early frost and fog patches disappear as "long periods of sunshine" take over, with a maximum temperature of 19C.

The forecast said: "A chilly start across the region perhaps with a grass frost in places. Any early fog patches will be short-lived and it will soon warm up during the morning.

"Long periods of sunshine during the afternoon with light winds. Maximum temperature 19C.

"Long clear periods with light winds tonight may allow the odd mist or fog patch to form in rural areas towards dawn. Minimum temperature 4C.

Another fine day is due on Thursday, September 19, but temperatures and conditions are due to deteriorate over the weekend.

The forecast for Thursday to Sunday said: "After the clearance of any early mist or fog patches Thursday will be another fine day with long periods of warm sunshine and light winds.

"Areas of fog developing overnight. Maximum temperature 19C.

"Friday will be another fine day with plenty of warm sunshine. Turning cloudy later on Saturday and becoming quite windy. Thundery showers or longer spells of rain on Sunday."