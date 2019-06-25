This is when Chesterfield will have hottest day of the year - day-by-day forecast

June has been much of a washout for Chesterfield so far with heavy rain and disappointing temperatures, but that is all set to change later this week.

Heavy rain is expected to fall for much of today and temperatures will struggle to get above a chilly 16C.

Temperatures are set to increase this weekend.

Tomorrow the weather will really start to pick up and it will start to feel a lot more like summer at last, with temperatures rocketing as we go into the weekend.

Here is the latest day-by-day forecast for Chesterfield for the next seven days:

Tuesday: 17°

A cloudy start with persistent rain, heavy and possibly thundery in places, gradually easing during the morning. Remaining cloudy during the afternoon with outbreaks of light rain, mainly in the west, becoming dry by evening. Light winds throughout the day.

Wednesday: 18°

Cloudy and dull at first, but slowly becoming brighter during the morning, with sunny spells developing through the afternoon and evening. Feeling cooler near the coast in onshore breezes.

Thursday: 18°

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime.

Friday: 20°

Overcast changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime.

Saturday: 26°

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning.

Sunday: 20°

Overcast changing to sunny intervals by late morning.

Long range weather forecast

Saturday, June 29 -to Monday, July 8

On Saturday a band of showery rain, with the risk of thunder, will spread erratically from the west, introducing fresher conditions. The hot and humid conditions will likely be confined to the east on Sunday. By Monday,the fresher conditions will spread to all areas. It will likely stay drier across the south and southeast though. Thereafter, as we go into early July the most likely scenario is for a continuation for warm or very warm, locally hot, and potentially thundery, weather possible for parts of the UK. There is likely to be occasional spells of dry and fine weather. Temperatures will return closer to normal after a potentially very warm or hot spell of weather at the start of the period.