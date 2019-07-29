This is what you can expect from the weather this week in East Midlands

Temperatures are to decrease this week in East Midlands and thunderstorms are also set to hit the region.

Today, across the north of the region, it is likely to be a cloudy and dull start with the odd spot of rain or drizzle. Otherwise it will be a dry day with patchy cloud and sunny spells. Maximum temperature 24 °C.

MORE NEWS: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit set to star on Channel 5 show Traffic Cops

MORE NEWS: Police growing concerned for missing Derbyshire woman Harriet

Tonight will be dry with sunny spells. Overnight, patchy cloud will increase bringing the risk of the odd shower by the end of the night, but generally it will remain dry. Minimum temperature 14 °C.

Tuesday will be dry with plenty of sunshine to start. However, patchy cloud will develop bringing scattered showers, heavy and perhaps thundery in places. Windy in the afternoon. Maximum temperature 25 °C.

The forecast for Wednesday to Friday is sunny spells and scattered showers, some heavy and thundery with hail possible. Feeling warm, but cooler near the coast where it will be cloudy at times with an onshore breeze.