This is what the weather will be like in Chesterfield this weekend

The weekend will see temperatures dip in Chesterfield, according to the Met Office.

On Saturday there will be rain through the morning, with some heavy outbreaks possible leading to some localised flooding. Rain edging westwards, and easing away from the coasts through the afternoon. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Sunday will remain cloudy with patchy outbreaks of rain. Low cloud and coastal fog possible. Turning drier thereafter with sunny spells and just a few showers. Temperatures nearer average than of late.

