Chesterfield Borough Council is working with Derbyshire County Council and emergency service partners to respond to emerging issues and support local communities in the town, after a number of people were rescued from their homes

Queen’s Park Sports Centre

Anyone who has been evacuated from their home is encouraged to stay with family or friends where it is safe to travel and possible to do so – but an emergency rest centre has been set up at Queen’s Park Sports Centre on Boythorpe Road for those who have been evacuated from their property.

Councillor Tricia Gilby, Leader of Chesterfield Borough Council, said: “This is a major incident affecting large parts of the borough, including the town centre and Chatsworth Road areas.

“All agencies are working together to protect residents and businesses, but this is a challenging and quickly evolving situation.

“We would urge everyone to adhere to the following important safety and travel advice –please follow any instructions received from the emergency services, only travel if essential, never walk or drive through floodwater and please look out for vulnerable neighbours, family and friends.

“We are responding to calls for assistance from people and supporting our most vulnerable residents, but in the event of a life-threatening situation please ensure you call 999.

“Some of our services are affected, we will keep our website and social media channels up to date with the latest information and please follow Derbyshire County Council, Derbyshire Police and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue for updates.”

Queen’s Park Sports Centre and The Healthy Living Centre in Staveley closed to customers at 3.30pm on Friday 20 October – but remains open as an official rest centre. Please check social media and the council’s website for details about services over the weekend.

Bin collections have been suspended today – please re-present your bin on Monday 23 October and it will be collected as soon as possible

Please check www.chesterfield.gov.uk for service updates as they emerge

Anyone who needs to contact the council out of hours should call 01246 345395

People are urged to adhere to the following safety advice: