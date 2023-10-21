Storm Babet: Travel disruption continues with flooded roads and Derbyshire landslip
Derbyshire County Council and emergency services have now declared a major incident across the county as most roads in Derbyshire are affected by flooding and many are still closed.
Chesterfield FC have cancelled their home match today and there is severe disruption to rail services – as well as the road network
Floods as Storm Babet hits Derbyshire
Chesterfield-Gateshead postponed due to 'safety concerns' after Storm Babet floods parts of town
The Spireites have announced: “On the recommendation of Derbyshire Emergency Planning, today’s game at home to Gateshead has been called-off.”
And Gateshead said: “Today’s game at Chesterfield FC has been postponed under guidance from Derbyshire Police due to safety concerns. Both clubs are disappointed with the playing surface currently playable, but understand concerns around supporter safety due to the adverse weather.”
Travel disruption this morning
Road and train travel faces continuing disruption in north Derbyshire this morning
East Midlands Railways have cancelled services this morning due to a landlsip between Derby and Long Eaton.
Passengers are advised to check before travelling and to travel later if possible. For more details visit: https://www.eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/
Flooded roads also remain closed, with Chatsworth Road, Horns Bridge, and the A632 Chesterfield Road - Bolsover toad at Arkwright still underwater.
Other reported closures include
Derby Road - Belper A6 Derby Road both ways closed due to flooding between A517 Bridge Foot (Belper) and A610 Ripley Road
B5057 Darley Dale B5057 both ways closed due to flooding between A6 Dale Road (Darley Dale) and Oker Road (Darley Bridge).
The A6 - Ashford In The Water The A6 both ways closed due to flooding between the A6020 (Ashford In The Water) and Taddington Turn-off (Taddington).
The A6 - Blackwell The A6 both ways closed due to flooding between the A5270 (Blackwell) and B5059 Dale Road (Buxton).
Emergency evacuation centre set up in Queen’s Park Sports Centre, in Chesterfield
Chesterfield Borough Council is working with Derbyshire County Council and emergency service partners to respond to emerging issues and support local communities in the town, after a number of people were rescued from their homes
Anyone who has been evacuated from their home is encouraged to stay with family or friends where it is safe to travel and possible to do so – but an emergency rest centre has been set up at Queen’s Park Sports Centre on Boythorpe Road for those who have been evacuated from their property.
Councillor Tricia Gilby, Leader of Chesterfield Borough Council, said: “This is a major incident affecting large parts of the borough, including the town centre and Chatsworth Road areas.
“All agencies are working together to protect residents and businesses, but this is a challenging and quickly evolving situation.
“We would urge everyone to adhere to the following important safety and travel advice –please follow any instructions received from the emergency services, only travel if essential, never walk or drive through floodwater and please look out for vulnerable neighbours, family and friends.
“We are responding to calls for assistance from people and supporting our most vulnerable residents, but in the event of a life-threatening situation please ensure you call 999.
“Some of our services are affected, we will keep our website and social media channels up to date with the latest information and please follow Derbyshire County Council, Derbyshire Police and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue for updates.”
- Queen’s Park Sports Centre and The Healthy Living Centre in Staveley closed to customers at 3.30pm on Friday 20 October – but remains open as an official rest centre. Please check social media and the council’s website for details about services over the weekend.
- Bin collections have been suspended today – please re-present your bin on Monday 23 October and it will be collected as soon as possible
- Please check www.chesterfield.gov.uk for service updates as they emerge
- Anyone who needs to contact the council out of hours should call 01246 345395
People are urged to adhere to the following safety advice:
- Do not travel unless essential from now until later on Saturday, at the earliest, and continue to watch weather and flooding updates.
- Look out for vulnerable neighbours, especially if they have care services who may not be able to reach them.
- Never drive or walk into floodwater, even if it appears shallow – it could endanger your life.
- Residents are urged to report life threatening events to the police by calling 999
- Any issues on the roads, such as trees down or flooding can be reported to the county council online: Report a road fault or ask about a road issue - Derbyshire County Council
- Waves created by vehicles in flooded areas cause more issues for homes and businesses at the side of them, so please do not drive unless essential.
- For the latest information follow your councils and emergency services on social media, listen to local radio and visit Derbyshire’s regular flooding updates on their website: www.derbyshire.gov.uk/floodingupdate
- Several schools across the county have closed or will be closing early. If your child’s school is planning to close, please wait for a communication from the headteacher.
100 flood warnings in Derbyshire
As of 6.20 pm there are currently 100 flood warnings in place in Derbyshire, including 48 flood alerts.
This comes after Environment Agency Flood Warning Officers have updated the list of flood warnings and alerts across the county.
A major incident was declared by all the councils and emergency services in Derbyshire earlier this afternoon as most roads in the county are affected by flooding and many are closed.
The amber weather morning is in place until 6 am tomorrow, on Saturday, October 21.
Major incident declared across Derbyshire as most roads in the county affected by flooding
91 flood warning and 45 flood alerts as floods continue to cause disruption across Derbyshire
Environment Agency Flood Warning Officers have updated the list of flood warnings and alerts across the county.
As of 4 pm on Friday, October 20, there are 91 flood warnings in place in Derbsyhire, including 45 flood alerts.
Traffic on A61 in Shirland as road partially blocked
Traffic Monitoring website Inrix has reported that A61 Chesterfield Road in Shirland A61 is partially blocked in both ways. Traffic is qeueing due to flooding between the Blackwell turn off and the petrol station.
11 photos show extent of floods across Chesterfield and Derbyshire - as 20 people rescued by firefighters
Several warning alerts have been issued across Derbyshire today as amber weather warning remains in place.
Continuous heavy rain has closed roads and schools across the county - as emergency services have their hands full.
20 residents have been evacuated from the Goyt Side area of Chesterfield, as it has been cordoned off due to extenht of the floods.
11 shocking photos show the extent of the damage caused by dreaful weather.
Flood warnings updated for River Doe Lea at Staveley and Pools Brook at Duckmanton
River levels are rising rapidly on the River Doe Lea at Staveley and Pools Brook at Duckmanton due to persistent rainfall.
The government agency has reported that this afternoon flooding may affect Bent Lane and Staveley Road.
Rainfall is expected throughout today, and river levels are expected to remain high.
Residnets have been urged to avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water.
Firefighters rescue 20 Chesterfield residents from the flood
Firefighters are currently dealing with significant flooding in the Goyt Side area of Chesterfield, specifically Chatsworth Road. Crews were called to the area at 11.53 am today due to rising flood levels.
Specialist water rescue teams are working in the area to rescue stranded motorists and assist vulnerable residents. 20 residents have been rescued and evacuated by firefighters.
Members of the public are being advised to avoid the area and are specifically being asked not to cross Road Closed signs, or incident tape which may be warning of flooding in the area.
Area Manager Paul Moreland said: “Emergency services are dealing with significant flooding across the county with 20 residents being rescued from properties in the Goyt Side area of Chesterfield.
“The rescues that we have carried out in that area highlight the serious nature of the impact of Storm Babet and I need to ensure people listen to our warnings and follow our advice.”
Storm Babet is having a significant impact on roads and rivers across the whole county.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue have shared the following advice:
Drive to the conditions. Watch your speed, keep your distance from other vehicles.
Do NOT drive into any flood water – it may be deeper than in looks.
Do NOT drive into Fords in flood.
Keep away from fast flowing water.
Keep dogs on leads near water – NEVER enter the water to rescue someone or an animal from water. Call 999 immediately.
Beware of slippery and unstable paths near to open water.