Storm Babet: live updates on floods and disruption as major incident declared across Derbyshire and Chesterfield
and live on Freeview channel 276
Derbyshire County Council and emergency services have now declared a major incident across the county as most roads in Derbyshire are affected by flooding and many are closed.
As of 5 pm on Friday, October 20, there are 93 flood warnings in place in Derbyshire, including 45 flood alerts – as amber weather warning remains in place.
20 residents have been evacuated from the Goyt Side area of Chesterfield, as it has been cordoned off due to extent of the floods.
You can keep up with the latest weather, flooding and travel news throughout the day on our live blog below.
Floods as Storm Babet hits Derbyshire
Key Events
Major incident declared across Derbyshire as most roads in the county affected by flooding
Derbyshire County Council and emergency services have now declared a major incident across the county as most roads in Derbyshire are affected by flooding and many are closed.
Advice from all partners involved is as below:
Do not travel unless essential from now until further information is available later in the weekend, and continue to watch weather and flooding updates.
Look out for vulnerable neighbours, especially if they have care services who may not be able to reach them.
Never drive or walk into floodwater, even if it appears shallow – it could endanger your life.
91 flood warning and 45 flood alerts as floods continue to cause disruption across Derbyshire
Environment Agency Flood Warning Officers have updated the list of flood warnings and alerts across the county.
As of 4 pm on Friday, October 20, there are 91 flood warnings in place in Derbsyhire, including 45 flood alerts.
Traffic on A61 in Shirland as road partially blocked
Traffic Monitoring website Inrix has reported that A61 Chesterfield Road in Shirland A61 is partially blocked in both ways. Traffic is qeueing due to flooding between the Blackwell turn off and the petrol station.
11 photos show extent of floods across Chesterfield and Derbyshire - as 20 people rescued by firefighters
Several warning alerts have been issued across Derbyshire today as amber weather warning remains in place.
Continuous heavy rain has closed roads and schools across the county - as emergency services have their hands full.
20 residents have been evacuated from the Goyt Side area of Chesterfield, as it has been cordoned off due to extenht of the floods.
11 shocking photos show the extent of the damage caused by dreaful weather.
Flood warnings updated for River Doe Lea at Staveley and Pools Brook at Duckmanton
River levels are rising rapidly on the River Doe Lea at Staveley and Pools Brook at Duckmanton due to persistent rainfall.
The government agency has reported that this afternoon flooding may affect Bent Lane and Staveley Road.
Rainfall is expected throughout today, and river levels are expected to remain high.
Residnets have been urged to avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water.
Firefighters rescue 20 Chesterfield residents from the flood
Firefighters are currently dealing with significant flooding in the Goyt Side area of Chesterfield, specifically Chatsworth Road. Crews were called to the area at 11.53 am today due to rising flood levels.
Specialist water rescue teams are working in the area to rescue stranded motorists and assist vulnerable residents. 20 residents have been rescued and evacuated by firefighters.
Members of the public are being advised to avoid the area and are specifically being asked not to cross Road Closed signs, or incident tape which may be warning of flooding in the area.
Area Manager Paul Moreland said: “Emergency services are dealing with significant flooding across the county with 20 residents being rescued from properties in the Goyt Side area of Chesterfield.
“The rescues that we have carried out in that area highlight the serious nature of the impact of Storm Babet and I need to ensure people listen to our warnings and follow our advice.”
Storm Babet is having a significant impact on roads and rivers across the whole county.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue have shared the following advice:
Drive to the conditions. Watch your speed, keep your distance from other vehicles.
Do NOT drive into any flood water – it may be deeper than in looks.
Do NOT drive into Fords in flood.
Keep away from fast flowing water.
Keep dogs on leads near water – NEVER enter the water to rescue someone or an animal from water. Call 999 immediately.
Beware of slippery and unstable paths near to open water.
Flood warning updated for River Derwent at Grindleford
Environment Agency Flood Warning Officers have updated flood warnings for River Derwent at Grindleford.
River levels have risen at the Chatsworth river gauge as a result of persistent heavy rainfall. Consequently, flooding of property and roads is possible to begin from 1pm today (October 20). Areas most at risk is Grindleford.
Further heavy rainfall is forecast over the next 12 hours.
Police urge to only call 999 in life-or-death emergency as high volumes of calls cause delays
Derbsyhire Police have shared a statement on their social media channels and website urging residents to only call 999 in emergencies.
The statement reads: “We are currently experiencing a very high volume of calls to both our 999 emergency and 101 non-emergency numbers. Please only dial 999 if you are in a life-or-death emergency. You may also experience a delay when dialling 101 non-emergency number. “
Derbyshire County Council forced to shut services including libraries
Due to the heavy rainfall with some roads flooding we’ve closed all our libraries today. Mobiles also not running. Derbyshire Record Office has also closed.
The council has announced the situation is likely to continue into tomorrow.
Another school set to close
John Flamsteed Community School is shutting at 2pm as the roads surrounding the school are inaccessible.