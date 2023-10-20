Storm Babet: live updates on floods and disruption as major incident declared across Derbyshire and Chesterfield

20 residents from properties in the Goyt Side area of Chesterfield have been rescued and evacuated by firefighters.

Firefighters are currently dealing with significant flooding in the Goyt Side area of Chesterfield, specifically Chatsworth Road. Crews were called to the area at 11.53 am today due to rising flood levels.

Specialist water rescue teams are working in the area to rescue stranded motorists and assist vulnerable residents. 20 residents have been rescued and evacuated by firefighters.

Members of the public are being advised to avoid the area and are specifically being asked not to cross Road Closed signs, or incident tape which may be warning of flooding in the area.

Area Manager Paul Moreland said: “Emergency services are dealing with significant flooding across the county with 20 residents being rescued from properties in the Goyt Side area of Chesterfield.

“The rescues that we have carried out in that area highlight the serious nature of the impact of Storm Babet and I need to ensure people listen to our warnings and follow our advice.”

Storm Babet is having a significant impact on roads and rivers across the whole county.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue have shared the following advice:

Drive to the conditions. Watch your speed, keep your distance from other vehicles.

Do NOT drive into any flood water – it may be deeper than in looks.

Do NOT drive into Fords in flood.

Keep away from fast flowing water.

Keep dogs on leads near water – NEVER enter the water to rescue someone or an animal from water. Call 999 immediately.