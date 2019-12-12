Snow has been falling across the Peak District on election day but will any fall in Sheffield?

Voters in the Peak District saw the first snow fall of winter overnight as they prepared to head to the polls, but will any fall in Sheffield?

Although the weather experts have changed their forecast on snow on election day in South Yorkshire, neighbouring region Derbyshire had witnessed its first winter snow on Thursday morning (December 12).

Snow in Buxton - Credit: Andy Dawson

The flurries were spotted around Buxton, the hills of the Peak District and some parts of North East Derbyshire just before the residents went to the polls at 7am.

However, the light snow that blanketed rooftops, driveways and pavements was quickly washed away when it rained at 8.30am.

But just outside Derbyshire border south of Buxton, the Flash town saw an overnight snow at its deepest in the region at 1,800ft.

Last week, snow was predicted for Sheffield with sub-zero temperatures expected to bring a blanketing on Tuesday (December 10) and into the second half of the week.

Snowy morning in Buxton. Picture by Metro Rod Manchester.

But today (December 12) the Met Office predicted a dry but cloudy start with the rain moving in from the west through the afternoon.

Meanwhile, Friday will see patchy rain clearing up during the morning, leaving a dry afternoon with some brief sunny spells with the weekend seeing unsettled showers and longer spells of rain at times.

Two cold weather warnings were issued for election day, with ice and wintry showers expected in parts of Scotland.

The Met Office said surfaces and roads could be slippery, and advised people to take care when walking or driving, as voters prepare to head to the polls on Thursday.

One of the yellow warnings stretches from Perth, north through central Scotland, to Wick, and the other, further south, covers an area between Thornhill and Lanark.

"We have showers passing through many parts of the UK today, and there's a risk of that turning to ice and there could be some snow in parts of Scotland," said Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon.

Mr Claydon explained that wintry showers were only expected in areas above 200m, and said: "We are not expecting they will cause any real disruption.

"That is why it is an ice warning, rather than a snow warning."

The two yellow weather warnings are in place from 6pm on Wednesday, overnight to 10am on Thursday.