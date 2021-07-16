Scorchio: This is how long Chesterfield's heatwave will last with temperatures topping 28°C
Grab your hat and get your suncream at the ready as the blistering heatwave is set to continue into next week with highs of 28°C hitting Chesterfield tomorrow.
The warm, sunny weather shows no sign of stopping today, (Friday, July 16) as it is predicted to reach 27°C in Chesterfield with uninterrupted sunshine until around 3pm according to the current Met Office forecast.
While there will be some cloud cover from mid afternoon until around 9pm temperatures will remain high – dipping to just 20°C at 11pm meaning residents are in for a warm Mediterranean style night and might find it difficult to get to sleep.
Temperatures will continue to climb tomorrow (Saturday, July 17) and are expected to reach a scorching 28°C which could make it the hottest day of the year so far in Chesterfield.
Sunshine is forecast all day on Saturday, right up until 9pm with lows of just 16°C at night, the Met Office have said.
According to the most recent weather report, the heatwave will last over the weekend and well into next week with warm spells set to continue on Sunday.
There will bright, hot, sunny weather forecast throughout the day with highs of 27°C and temperatures only cooling and dropping down to 15°C at night time.
While the weather will be slightly colder at the start of next week, it will remain warm with highs of 24°C on Monday, July 19 along with sunshine and some cloud cover.
Tuesday will be another sunny day for residents in Chesterfield, with temperatures of 24°C and rising to 25°C on Wednesday and Thursday.