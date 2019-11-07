River Rother expected to flood in Staveley

The Environment Agency has warned residents and business in Stavely to expect flooding as the River Rother rises.

A spokesperson for the agency said that flooding of property and roads is expected today, and the area most at risk are properties at Staveley Business Centre.

Works Road over the River Rother

Further rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours and river levels are expected to remain high until 9am tomorrow (November 8).

Incident response staff are closely monitoring the forecast and the agency's incident room is open.

Advice

If you are expecting a flood, the Environment Agency advises the following:

Prepare a bag that includes medicines and insurance documents

Check flood warnings

Turn off gas, water and electricity

Move things upstairs or to safety

Move family, pets and car to safety

Keep up to date with the latest situation - call Floodline on 0345 988 1188 or follow @EnvAgency and #floodaware on Twitter for the latest flood updates