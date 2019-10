Keep your eyes to the sky - as today it is a prime day to see a rainbow, according Met Office.

The Met Office has said that the East Midlands is set for a day of sunshine and showers.

And, expect to see a "rainbow or two" this afternoon.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Afternoon plans? It's a day of sunshine and showers for most, so keep an eye out for a rainbow or two.

"Cloud will build during the afternoon with showers becoming more widespread by dusk."