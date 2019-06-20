Power cuts, lightning strikes and flood damage on horizon as thunderstorms return to East Midlands

Power cuts, lightning strikes and flooding could be on the horizon in the East Midlands as yet another yellow warning for thunderstorms is issued across the region.

The Met Office has issued the warning across the East Midlands, which will come into effect on Sunday, June 23 at about 3pm.

Thunderstorms and lightning have been forecast.

It will last until 11.59pm on Monday, June 24, with thunderstorms and heavy rain forecast for the most part of Monday.

The forecaster has warned that homes and businesses "could be flooded quickly", with strong winds and lightning strikes set to pummel across the region.

The Met Office said: "There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

"There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

"Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures."