Photos show flooding on busy routes across Chesterfield after heavy rain and snow hits Derbyshire

Derbyshire has been hit by heavy rain and snow, leading to school and road closures across the county.
A number of flood warnings and alerts have also been put in place by the Environment Agency – including several in and around Chesterfield.
These photos show where flooding has already hit the town – with a number of routes being closed by Derbyshire County Council this morning.
