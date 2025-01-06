Photos show flooding on busy routes across Chesterfield after heavy rain and snow hits Derbyshire

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 6th Jan 2025, 10:41 GMT
These pictures show a number of flooded roads across Chesterfield – with major routes being closed after heavy rain and snow today.

Derbyshire has been hit by heavy rain and snow, leading to school and road closures across the county.

A number of flood warnings and alerts have also been put in place by the Environment Agency – including several in and around Chesterfield.

These photos show where flooding has already hit the town – with a number of routes being closed by Derbyshire County Council this morning.

Roads in Chesterfield have been impacted by flooding today - including the A61 and A617.

1. Chesterfield flooding

Roads in Chesterfield have been impacted by flooding today - including the A61 and A617. Photo: Brian Eyre

