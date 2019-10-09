More heavy rain to batter East Midlands

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for heavy rain, which is expected to hit the region on Friday.

The Met Office predicts the heavy rain will begin at midnight on Friday October 11, and continue until 6pm.

15-30mm of rainfall is expected, with up to 50-70mm falling on higher ground.

A band of rain will arrive across parts of Wales, central and northern England during the early hours of Friday and then remain slow moving through much of the day.

The band of rain will clear to the southeast by Friday evening.

What to expect

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely

Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer