All good things come to an end and unfortunately so, too, must this balmy weather we’ve been enjoying over the past week.

Rain and thunderstorms is expected to bring disruption to swathes of England and Wales this weekend – with the Met Office issuing a yellow thunderstorm warning for regions including Derbyshire.

The warning is in place from midnight on Sunday, June 18, and will last until 23.59 on the same day.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to cause travel disruption and flooding across Derbyshire later this week. (Photo credit CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

In issuing the warning, the Met Office forecasts long spells of thunder with some places seeing up to 30mm of rain in just one hour. There is the potential for frequent lightning, strong winds, and hail.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Where this occurs there is likely to be some disruption. While there is a high likelihood that thunderstorms will develop over England and Wales, there remains a large amount of uncertainty in exactly where these develop. This uncertainty is likely to remain even up to short lead times.”

It follows a similar weather warning issued at the beginning of the week when intermittent spells of thunder were experienced after some exceptionally hot temperatures last weekend.

The Met Office says there is a ‘small chance’ that homes and business could flood, but says that spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.